CM KPK Grieved Over Killing Incident In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CM KPK grieved over killing incident in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident of the killing of a man by a mob in Sawal Dher area of Mardan on Saturday.

He urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Azam also urged politicians to limit their statements to political matters only and refrain from giving it any other touch.

Patience and tolerance are the need of hour, said Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

Religious scholars should also play an important role in promoting peace and religious harmony, he maintained.

They should take the lead in establishing an environment of peace and religious tolerance, the Chief Minister added.

The police have started investigations into the incident.

