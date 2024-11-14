Open Menu

CM KPK Inaugurates School Of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:46 PM

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday, where he formally inaugurated the newly established School of Paramedical Sciences and the Technology Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday, where he formally inaugurated the newly established School of Paramedical Sciences and the Technology Park. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Umar Ayub Khan, provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi and Arshad Ayub, and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

The School of Paramedical Sciences, established at a cost of Rs283 million with the support of the provincial government, currently offers 38 bachelor's,18 master's, and 8 PhD programs in various health education fields.

Additionally, it provides diploma courses in 20 different disciplines. The Technology Park, developed at a cost of Rs992 million, was also inaugurated during the visit.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister announced a Rs300 million grant for the School of Paramedical Sciences. He highlighted the school as a reflection of the provincial government's commitment to improving the healthcare sector through collaboration. “This institution will serve as a milestone in meeting KP demand for skilled paramedical manpower,” he stated.

The chief minister also termed the newly established Technology Park, as a historic step toward promoting advanced technology in the province.

“The park will play a crucial role in fostering a technology-driven economy, encouraging research commercialization, and supporting small and medium enterprises,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister commended the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute for its excellence, noting that its graduates are making a mark both nationally and internationally. He lauded the administration and faculty for their efforts in transforming the institute into a premier educational facility.

Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated the government's focus on health and education, emphasizing substantial investments in developing a skilled workforce. "Investing in youth will transform them into valuable assets," he said, adding that the government is committed to the vision of its founding chairman by prioritizing human development.

Emphasizing the importance of women's empowerment, the Chief Minister asked parents to invest in their daughters’ education and to guide their children toward fields aligned with their interests for better career prospects. Addressing the youth, he urged them to set ambitious goals and work diligently, stating, "Success and recognition in life demand hard work, which has no substitute."

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Visit Guide Haripur Women Afridi Event Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

22 seconds ago
 Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bu ..

Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

34 seconds ago
 Red Crescent host workshop on climate change aware ..

Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness

39 seconds ago
 'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

13 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

13 minutes ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

13 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

13 minutes ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

13 minutes ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

22 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

22 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

22 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan