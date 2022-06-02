CM KPK Mahmood Khan approves subsidy on flour in the province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour to masses across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour to masses across the province.

KP Minister for Higher education told media after the cabinet meeting that under the subsidy, the 20 kg bag would be sold at Rs 980 and 10 kg bag at Rs 490 from this month, adding the supply of wheat would be ensure to flour mills this month after which the subsidized flour would be made available at specific shops and sale points.

The Cabinet expressed grave concern over reduction in the number of seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National Assembly.

The cabinet also expressed concern over alleged misappropriation in the voter lists as reported by the public through complaints and decided to take up the matter with the Election Commission and if it was not resolved, the matter would be taken to the court.

He said the cabinet had approved a draft bill for regularization of services of 675 contract doctors in the health department.

These doctors had been serving as medical officers in different parts of the province since the outbreak of Corona pandemic.

The Cabinet also approved creation of 34 posts for IT cadre in the Excise and Taxation Department, including Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Director. It also approved the adjustment of 296 employees including sub-engineers and other staff of CDLD project in the Local Government Department.

The Cabinet approved adjustment of 33 Khasadar and 77 Levis officials in KP police while an additional fund of Rs 265 million was also approved for water supply schemes to Mingora and Kohat under its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project.

The cabinet approved Rs 200 million seed amount for establishment of a fund for creation of awareness among masses about wildlife and development of national parks during the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly Rs, 200 million grant-in-aid was approved for University of Chitral.

The Cabinet decided to take up the matter of handing over the Pakistan Hunting and Sporting Development Company to the province and its merger with SMEDA with the relevant division of the Federal government.

It should be noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a 150-year history of small arms business and there are more than 300 manufacturing units in Peshawar and Dara Adam khel while thousands of people are involved in this business.

The transfer of this company to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will benefit thousands of people and will further develop the industry, Kamran Bangash said, adding that an investment of Rs 7 billion is also expected from the said project.

The cabinet approved seven non-official members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife board which included representatives from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu and Malakand Civil Divisions.

The Cabinet also approved to declare the areas of Digar Raj Dargai Malakand, Chamba Gul District Hangu and Kimat Manji Lakki Marwat as Community Game Reserve Areas. The Cabinet also approved the Forest Department to take necessary steps for operation and protection of forests in Kalam and management of forests on a scientific basis.

The cabinet approved the constitution of an oversight committee which would comprise three provincial ministers, three MPAs and secretaries of the relevant departments and The Environmental Authority.

The committee would visit various places including Industrial Estate Hayatabad and Shah Kas District Khyber and collect data on experimental basis on air pollution to ensure and maintain quality standards.

The transport department will check the vehicles besides creating awareness among masses through print and electronic media to provide a clean and pollution-free environment to the people of Peshawar.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Local Council (Conduct of Elections) Rules 2021, besides giving nod to establishment of four new Field Qanoon Go Circles in Battagram District.

The cabinet also approved establishment of a new Tehsil Sadda in Kurram and acquisition of land on lease for setting up of the Science Museum in Mardan.