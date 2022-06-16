CM KPK reviews progress on development schemes

Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on different development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on different development projects.

The meeting was informed that hundreds of development projects worth billions of rupees were in the final stages of completion whereas a number of new projects were also ready for implementation.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other officials attended the meeting.

Briefing about the details of the development projects in various sectors, the participants were informed that important projects under the irrigation department include construction of Shaktu Dam and Latmber Dam, Barwai Irrigation Scheme and raising of Baran Dam.

Similarly, under the energy and power department various projects were of vital importance, including 11 MW Karora Hydro Power Project, 10 MW Jabori Hydro Power Project and 40 MW Koto Hydro Power Project.

The meeting was briefed about different development projects in education sector including Government Girls Degree College Rojaya, Government Degree College Baka Khel, Degree College Gadizai Pir Baba, Girls Degree College Shabqadar, Girls Degree College Mandani, Girls Degree College Khal, Degree College Latambar, Public library Karak, Girls Degree College Bara, Girls Degree College Shakardar, Degree College Parachinar, Girls Degree College Jalaka Aorakzai and others. Besides, important projects of Sports & Tourism sector include upgradation and rehabilitation of Sports Complex Khar, provision of hockey turf in the various sports complex and upgradation of Tirah cricket Stadium.

It was informed that important projects of health sector included Bacha Khan Medical College Phase-II, establishment of Orthopedic and Spine Surgery at Hayatabad Medical Complex, establishment of Cardiology Unit and Burn & Trauma Center at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela and Bannu Medical College Phase-II. Similarly, construction of Patrak to Thall Kumrat Road, dualization of Sherkot Hangu section of provincial highway, dualization of highway from Aziz Bhatti Chowk to Jawad Chowk etc are the important development projects of the communication and works department.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to devise a strategy with the assistance of the information department to create awareness amongst the public regarding development projects and reform initiatives of the provincial government.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had gone all out to ensure human development during the last four years adding that the benefits of development projects and reform initiatives taken by the provincial government should reach the general public without any delay.

He directed the authorities, especially concerned ministers and administrative secretaries, to take immediate steps to remove hurdles in the completion of certain development projects.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the timely completion of development projects. He further directed the administrative secretaries to pay special attention to the issues which affect the service delivery within their departments.