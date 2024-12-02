CM KPK Summons Special Meeting On Dec 03 On Development Of Dera District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned a special meeting of all concerned departments here at CM Secretariat on December 03 to discuss development portfolio of district DI Khan.
A notification issued here said that the meeting would be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department in the Committee Room.
The agenda of the meeting comprises discussion on overall DI Khan developmental portfotio along with following items including construction of flyovers in DI Khan City, establishment of Cath Labs at Different Hospitals of the Province on need basis, Commerce College for girls, Dl Khan, Cadet college for girls, DI Khan, BISE DI Khan board Building, Shifting of Tank Adda, DI Khan, establishment of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satellite Center at Southern District of KP, Burn Center Dl Khan and other schemes.
The meeting would be attended by the Additional Chieft Secretary, Home, the Secretaries to Communication and Works Department, Higher education Department, Local Government Department, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, lrrigation Department, Agriculture Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Environment and Wildlife Department, Health Department, sports and Youth Affairs Department, Higher Education Department, Energy and Power, Planning and Development Department, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Industries Department, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Establishment and Administration Department, Social Welfare Department, Tourism Department, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Director General, PDMA Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner, Dl Khan.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM reiterates full support to grand Jirga for peace in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Sports gala organized for disabled persons in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
PPP Tehsil President’s brother killed in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Country’s registered voter count exceeds 132 million, says ECP2 minutes ago
-
PM satisfied over pace of Pakistan-Saudi bilateral projects, cooperation2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker mourns death of journalist Salman Masood’s father2 minutes ago
-
600,000 laptops distributed among students on merit: Chairman PMYP3 minutes ago
-
World Peace Jirga delegation discusses peace promotion with Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to drug trafficker12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on new constituencies22 minutes ago
-
71 shops sealed in smog crackdown22 minutes ago
-
107 arrested over hoarding, overpricing in Nov22 minutes ago