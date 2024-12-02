CM KPK summons special meeting on Dec 03 on development of Dera district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned a special meeting of all concerned departments here at CM Secretariat on December 03 to discuss development portfolio of district DI Khan.

A notification issued here said that the meeting would be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department in the Committee Room.

The agenda of the meeting comprises discussion on overall DI Khan developmental portfotio along with following items including construction of flyovers in DI Khan City, establishment of Cath Labs at Different Hospitals of the Province on need basis, Commerce College for girls, Dl Khan, Cadet college for girls, DI Khan, BISE DI Khan board Building, Shifting of Tank Adda, DI Khan, establishment of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satellite Center at Southern District of KP, Burn Center Dl Khan and other schemes.

The meeting would be attended by the Additional Chieft Secretary, Home, the Secretaries to Communication and Works Department, Higher education Department, Local Government Department, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, lrrigation Department, Agriculture Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Environment and Wildlife Department, Health Department, sports and Youth Affairs Department, Higher Education Department, Energy and Power, Planning and Development Department, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Industries Department, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Establishment and Administration Department, Social Welfare Department, Tourism Department, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Director General, PDMA Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner, Dl Khan.