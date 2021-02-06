CM KPK to come Havelian for inauguration of mega developmental project: Ali Khan

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Khan and Asfand Yar Wali can also avail the benefit of Health Card Scheme. He said this while addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Suigas provision project at Gujrat Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Khan and Asfand Yar Wali can also avail the benefit of Health Card Scheme. He said this while addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Suigas provision project at Gujrat Havelian.

He further said that a mega developmental project would also be announced for Havelian city, we have also invited Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan to address public gathering at Havlian, soon the issues of Havlian city would be resolved.

Ali Khan stated that prior to this government all elected governments have neglected Havelian city, PTI government has focused on developmental projects to end the miseries of the people of this constituency.

Talking about health card he said that every citizen of KPK can get the benefit of the health card worth one million rupees which is exemplary and widely admired.

The MNA while talking about the developmental schemes said that the politicians those have claimed to make the this city as Paris of Pakistan totally failed to serve the masses.

KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi while addressing at the occasion said that the dream of PM Imran Kahn for new Pakistan would soon come true, opposition parties of PDM are trying to hide their corruption.

He said that local bodies elections would be held on time and people would get an opportunity to elect their representatives to resolve local issues at their door step.