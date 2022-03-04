UrduPoint.com

CM KPK Visits LRH To Inquire About Health Of Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:14 PM

CM KPK visits LRH to inquire about health of blast victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire about the health of blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire about the health of blast victims.

The Chief Minister directed the hospital administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Talking to the injured and their relatives, Mahmood Khan assured that his government stand by the victims and they would not be left alone, besides extending all out support and assistance to them.

Talking to the chief minister, the injured and their relatives expressed full satisfaction on the healthcare facilities being extended to them in the hospital.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan attended the funeral of two police personnel martyred in the said incident in Police Line Peshawar.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Reading All Government Best

Recent Stories

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issue ..

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Powe ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements ..

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Del ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev ..

Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev's Breaches of Int'l Humanitar ..

2 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of chairman Sindh ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of chairman Sindhi Language Authority Muhammad ..

2 minutes ago
 Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

39 minutes ago
 Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release ..

Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release, Evacuation of Foreigners - K ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>