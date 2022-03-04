CM KPK visits LRH to inquire about health of blast victims

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire about the health of blast victims.

The Chief Minister directed the hospital administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Talking to the injured and their relatives, Mahmood Khan assured that his government stand by the victims and they would not be left alone, besides extending all out support and assistance to them.

Talking to the chief minister, the injured and their relatives expressed full satisfaction on the healthcare facilities being extended to them in the hospital.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan attended the funeral of two police personnel martyred in the said incident in Police Line Peshawar.