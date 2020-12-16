UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Lands At RYK, Calls Meeting To Get Update On Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM lands at RYK, calls meeting to get update on development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar's plane had to land at Rahim Yar Khan airport due to bad weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore. He called a meeting at the airport to review the law and order situation as well as the pace of work on development projects in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was attended by Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich MNA, Ch. Muhammad Shafique MPA, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad others. Addressing the meeting, the CM said the people of South Punjab are given their rights for the first time.

He stressed the need for public welfare and development of south Punjab and said that it was an important agenda of the PTI government. Meanwhile, work is in progress on different schemes in Rahim Yar Khan and a special development package will be announced for the district, which is a gateway of the province.

He announced to improve health and educational infrastructure adding that healthcare facilities are improved besides provision of funds for the phase-II of Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

He apprised the meeting that BSL lab and CT scan machine will be made functional in Rahim Yar Khan this month and announced to conduct a detailed visit of the district soon.

The CM said a comprehensive plan will be devised for composite development of Rahim Yar Khan district by involving chamber of commerce as the people of Sindh and Balochistan would also get benefit from the facilities in this district.

He directed to take steps for improving waste management and announced that work is in progress for police reforms for the protection of life and property of the people.

Phase-wise recruitment is made in police along with the provision of necessary resources. The CM also inspected the repaired police vehicles and motorcycles.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Visit Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Progress Chamber Commerce From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

36 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.