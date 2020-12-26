CM lauded efforts of departments for best security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday lauded efforts of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order situation besides ensuring peace. Usman Buzdar said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of people.

He also thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said the Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in new Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well. He commended the Christian community for following the corona SOPs during the Christmas celebrations.

He also lauded the hardwork of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard. He said that the concerned institutions and officials would have to perform their duties with the same zeal in future as well for the protection of life and property of people.