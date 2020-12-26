UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Lauded Efforts Of Departments For Best Security Measures

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

CM lauded efforts of departments for best security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday lauded efforts of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order situation besides ensuring peace. Usman Buzdar said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of people.

He also thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said the Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in new Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well. He commended the Christian community for following the corona SOPs during the Christmas celebrations.

He also lauded the hardwork of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard. He said that the concerned institutions and officials would have to perform their duties with the same zeal in future as well for the protection of life and property of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Christmas Same Christian All Cabinet Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

18 minutes ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

39 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

39 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

39 minutes ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

40 minutes ago

Seven booked for power theft in sargodha

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.