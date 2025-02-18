CM Lauded For Focusing On Youth Education, Training
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Faisal Ikram Chaudhry have said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is fully focused on the training and education of the youth and the Punjab government is providing all resources in this regard.
They expressed these views while inspecting the Pasrur Road Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium and Sports Complex.
MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the “Khelata Punjab” program is a gift from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for young players and athletes.
He said that for the rehabilitation of the sports complex and hockey stadium and football ground, the local authorities of the sports department were directed to prepare a report on the missing facilities so that the required funds could be demanded from the Chief Minister of Punjab.
He said that new astroturf is being laid in the Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium, while he directed to complete the project of the football ground and installation of floodlights soon.
He said that all departments of the sports complex will be made fully functional.
District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal and Adnan Akbar were also present.
Recent Stories
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM lauded for focusing on youth education, training5 minutes ago
-
Delta passengers dangled from seats as plane flipped over5 minutes ago
-
Chinese investment in AI-driven grid modernization a must to bring about renewable energy revolution6 minutes ago
-
Four thieves arrested, 11 transformers recovered6 minutes ago
-
Two fireworks sellers arrested6 minutes ago
-
WASA staff directed to cover manholes16 minutes ago
-
Three girls killed, as many injured over property dispute16 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur pays condolence visit to MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's residence26 minutes ago
-
Fugitive on the run for 17 years arrested from Croatia26 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycles collided on Rewa Road near Sempul, three people injured26 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, two stepsons26 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ visits Central Jail26 minutes ago