CM Lauded For Focusing On Youth Education, Training

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CM lauded for focusing on youth education, training

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Faisal Ikram Chaudhry have said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is fully focused on the training and education of the youth and the Punjab government is providing all resources in this regard.

They expressed these views while inspecting the Pasrur Road Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium and Sports Complex.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the “Khelata Punjab” program is a gift from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for young players and athletes.

He said that for the rehabilitation of the sports complex and hockey stadium and football ground, the local authorities of the sports department were directed to prepare a report on the missing facilities so that the required funds could be demanded from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that new astroturf is being laid in the Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium, while he directed to complete the project of the football ground and installation of floodlights soon.

He said that all departments of the sports complex will be made fully functional.

District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal and Adnan Akbar were also present.

