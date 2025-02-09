Open Menu

CM Lauded For Launching Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Civil society leaders have paid rich tributes to the Chief Minister Punjab for launching anti-encroachment operation across the province.

Talking to the media here, civil society leaders including Dr.

Saddam, Chaudhry Ehsan, Salman Arshad, Chaudhry Faizan, Iqbal Gujjar and other said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken a great revolutionary step of launching anti-encroachment operation across Punjab province.

They said that mafia had occupied tens of thousands of acres of official land in markets, bazaars, shopping centers and roadsides, disrupting routine traffic. They said that encroachments had caused difficulties for people. They appealed the CM Punjab to also take action against those involved in occupying official land in Cholistan desert areas.

