CM Lauded For Uniform Sanitation System For Urban, Rural Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Chaudhry Tariq Subhani has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a uniform sanitation system a reality in rural and urban areas of the province and the entire system has been outsourced.

He was talking to people after inspecting the bulk waste lifting and dumping process and the cleaning of the drains and streets under Suthra Punjab Program at Bhal of Uion Council (UC) Syedan-Wali, here today. Now door-to-door garbage collection from villages will be started in the next two weeks and in addition to cleaning and sanitation services, garbage will be lifted and dumped in accordance with hygienic principles, he added.

Deputy Director Local Government (DDLG) Department Umer Amjad Baig, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Fida Mir, ADLG Muhammad Jameel Gul besides UC Secretary, members of UC Committees and local dignitaries were also present in a large number.

Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that the Chief Minister has proved that she wants to raise the standard of living of the common man by starting a cleaning program in villages at the cost of billions of rupees and the focus of her politics is resolving the problems of poor people, which is evident from the Apna Chhat Apna Ghar, Himmat Card and Suthra Punjab programmes.

He said that under the Suthra Punjab program, sentry workers, loader rickshaws and heavy machinery will be provided in every union council. He said that 1485 villages of Sialkot district will have an integrated sanitation system and each village would have a temporary waste collection point. He said that the program will be closely monitored and cleanliness would be ensured.

He said that leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never made immoral talk against political opponents while on the other hand, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always promoted the politics of threats and anarchy.

Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that people have to compare the two parties and decide which party is capable of serving the nation.

