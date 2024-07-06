CM Lauds Gambat Institute For Achievement In Cardiac Services
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his appreciation to the Gambat Institute team for successfully performing the first-ever Hybrid Coronary Revascularization procedure on a patient with Three Vessel Coronary Artery Disease on July 23.
The procedure involved Simultaneous Hybrid Coronary Revascularization with LIMA to LAD graft and Stenting of Left Circumflex Coronary Artery.
Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti, the head of Gambat Institute, informed the CM that the patient was stable and recovering well.
The CM congratulated Director Gambat Institute Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti and the cardiac surgeons Prof. Mudassir Iqbal Dar, Dr. Hosh Muhammad, and Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khan for this significant achievement in healthcare for the people of Sindh.
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Defense KP holds training for volunteers17 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 344,200 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
Three held for fraudulently drawing funds from BISP10 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife50 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 600 kg dead poultry birds50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry against revenue officials for professional misconduct50 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to ensure foolproof security for Muharram processions: IG Punjab2 hours ago
-
President congratulates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran3 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife3 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy displays mangoes at an event in Paris3 hours ago
-
Terror eradication from country need of hour: Kiyani12 hours ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: AJK PM13 hours ago