CM Lauds Induction Of South Punjab Women Into Border Police
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the groundbreaking induction of 53 women from DG Khan and Rajanpur into the Border Military Police.
In a message on platform ‘X’, she called it a proud moment, saying, “Where once even mentioning women’s Names was taboo, today they stand tall in uniform.
” She lauded their courage and dignity, adding that these daughters of South Punjab are breaking the chains of outdated traditions and stepping forward to serve and protect.
