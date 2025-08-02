CM lauds induction of south Punjab women into border police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the groundbreaking induction of 53 women from DG Khan and Rajanpur into the Border Military Police.

In a message on platform ‘X’, she called it a proud moment, saying, “Where once even mentioning women’s Names was taboo, today they stand tall in uniform.

” She lauded their courage and dignity, adding that these daughters of South Punjab are breaking the chains of outdated traditions and stepping forward to serve and protect.