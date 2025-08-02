Open Menu

CM Lauds Induction Of South Punjab Women Into Border Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM lauds induction of south Punjab women into border police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the groundbreaking induction of 53 women from DG Khan and Rajanpur into the Border Military Police.

In a message on platform ‘X’, she called it a proud moment, saying, “Where once even mentioning women’s Names was taboo, today they stand tall in uniform.

” She lauded their courage and dignity, adding that these daughters of South Punjab are breaking the chains of outdated traditions and stepping forward to serve and protect.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan