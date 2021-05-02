UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Lauds Journalists Who Rendered Sacrifices For Freedom Of Press

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

CM lauds journalists who rendered sacrifices for freedom of press

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to the journalists who rendered sacrifices for the freedom of press and played role for creating collective awareness among people.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, he said that those who stood for supremacy of truth and righteousness became the torchbearer of society. He termed the freedom of press a mirror of collective consciousness of any society. A responsible journalist should not cross the religious and social limits. Free and responsible media is the best representative and critic of society, he added.

Truth cannot be hidden, he said adding that freedom of press is linked with sense of social responsibility.

He appreciated the role of those journalists who bring the truth in the limelight for the interest of people.

He said that the PTI government believes in freedom of expression. Prompt measures have been taken on the public complaints in print, electronic and social media. The Punjab government is striving for promotion ofregional and national journalism. Providing secure environment to journalists during performance of their duties is topmost priority of the government, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Media Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

3 minutes ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.