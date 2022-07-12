CM lauds LWMC for best cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday commended the Lahore Waste Management Company and other agencies for their satisfactory arrangements on Eid-al-Azha in the province.

The chief minister said that the best arrangements were considered the practical evidence of good governance, adding that the administration followed the instructions regarding sanitation.

Now, the government would work hard and give the province of 2018 back to the people while striving to restore the beauty of provincial capital, he added.