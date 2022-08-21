CM lauds Pak Army for vigorously helping flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi made a telephonic contact with the chief secretary (CS) Punjab and told him that the Pakistan Army, by vigorously lending help in the flood affected areas of the province, had won the hearts of people.

He appreciated CS and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on showing commendable performance, said a handout issued on Saturday.

The chief minister also appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and their whole team for taking timely decision. He added that India cleverly spilled over water in the Pakistan rivers. He extolled the Pakistan Army and the district administration for taking timely measures in Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur and got the flood affected areas evacuated timely which not only saved the human lives, but also the livestock.

All resources had been utilised to shift the people as well as livestock to safe places, he said and added that no damage took place due to taking timely precautionary measures. He urged to ensure continuation of such a dedicated work in the coming new spell of rains.

The CM asserted to further improve the ongoing relief activities and directed to ensure provision of medicines, edibles and fodder for the livestock in the relief camps continuously.