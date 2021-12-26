CM lauds performance of law-enforcement agencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday lauded the performance of the cabinet committee for law and order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for taking excellent security arrangements on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam day.

According to official sources here, the CM said that with the blessing of the Allah Almighty and effective measures taken by the Punjab government, celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam day were held peacefully.

Usman Buzdar said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe environment.

The coordination of the agencies concerned with the provincial agencies and departments as a team was excellent, he added.