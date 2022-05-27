Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday commended the police and administration for the best arrangements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday commended the police and administration for the best arrangements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

He also lauded the performance of his political companions along with the police and administration and said that the police, administration and elected representatives delivered in exceptional circumstances.

During a meeting, he said that the police performed their duties and ensured the safety of the lives and property of the people, adding that "You deserve congratulations and we hope that you will continue to perform your duties for people with the same dedication".

Members of Punjab Assembly Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh Salman Rafique, Jahangir Khanzada, Zeeshan Rafique, Spokesman of Punjab Government Attaullah Tarar, Imran Goraya, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, DGPR and others were present.

Commissioners and RPOs of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha participated in the meeting through video link.