CM lauds role of Sports Journos on 'World Sports Journalist Day'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday lauded the role of Sports Journalists for disseminating information about the sports activities among the people, on the occasion World Sports Journalist Day being observed today, July 2.

He said that the awareness of sports activities were best described by the sports journalists.

The Chief Minister said that the news of sports journalists created fond of extracurricular activities among the youth.

He said that the Sports journalists provided opportunities of entertainment to the youth through their reporting.

He further said that creating awareness of sports for healthy activities was a commendable act.