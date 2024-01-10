CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said here Wednesday that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is full of sacrifices, and the people, as well as the government of the province, are proud of the invaluable sacrifices rendered by police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said here Wednesday that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is full of sacrifices, and the people, as well as the government of the province, are proud of the invaluable sacrifices rendered by police.

"For the protection of lives and properties of the general public, police personnel are performing their duties with utmost dedication, bravery and courage, and putting their own lives at risk. The way our police is fighting against the menace of terrorism is matchless", he remarked and added that the government and the entire nation stand by the police to eliminate this menace for all.

This, he said while addressing "Police Darbar" as the chief guest during his visit to the police line.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah maintained that cowardly attacks of the enemy cannot demoralize the police force; the morale of our police personnel is as high as ever and they are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation and country.

He said that law and order was the top priority of the government, and it is taking all possible steps to strengthen police, and all the requirements of the police force would be fulfilled on a priority basis.

He further said that special funds would be arranged for the treatment of injured police personnel and the wellbeing of police would be taken proper care of.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the Monument of police martyrs at the police line and offered Fateha. The chief minister also visited the Data Analysis Section, where he was briefed about the functions of that section and other related matters.

Later on, talking to media persons, the chief minister said that at present the province is facing financial difficulties.

However, he made it clear that the government is taking every possible step to strengthen the police force.

Responding to a question on the occasion, the chief minister said that the province was short of around 56,000 security personnel for the security of upcoming general elections, adding that the matter has been taken up with the Federal government.

In response to another question, the chief minister said that the decision of the courts and Election Commission would be final for holding general elections.

"Whatever they decide, the provincial government will extend all-out support for its implementation", he remarked.