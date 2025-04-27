CM Lauds Security Forces' Operation Against Khawarij
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for their successful operation against 15 Khawarij terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The CM paid glowing tribute to the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the encounter, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the nation.
The chief minister offered her sincere condolences and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs, affirming that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wind of political change starts in KP; India can't stop Pak waters unilaterally: Engr Amir Muqam49 seconds ago
-
French artist mesmerises Lahore in cross-cultural celebration at Alhamra53 seconds ago
-
Western laid down world order is dying, to emerge a new one: Mushahid Hussain55 seconds ago
-
CM lauds security forces' operation against Khawarij1 minute ago
-
Two young men drowned in canal1 minute ago
-
New DC Sialkot assumes charge1 minute ago
-
5,400-litre milk, 3,800-kg meat discarded11 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested11 minutes ago
-
Advisor Sardar Ehsan condemns Indian propaganda against Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Khurram Ghayas becomes new president of PHCBA41 minutes ago
-
Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area41 minutes ago