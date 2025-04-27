CM lauds security forces' operation against Khawarij

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for their successful operation against 15 Khawarij terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The CM paid glowing tribute to the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the encounter, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The chief minister offered her sincere condolences and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs, affirming that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them.