CM launches 2nd phase of livestock subsidy in province

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has officially launched the second phase of the Livestock Card programme, unveiling an Rs 11 billion relief package for livestock farmers across the province.

The program will run until June 15, 2025. Under the supervision of Additional Director of Livestock for Gujrat, Tahir Aziz, registration is progressing rapidly in the district.

Key features of the package include a 30 percent cash subsidy for farmers, purchase support for feed, silage, and mineral mixture from registered dealers, and interest-free loans ranging from Rs135,000 to Rs540,000 with a six-month repayment period.

Eligibility criteria require permanent residency in Punjab, a valid CNIC, an active mobile SIM, a clean credit history, and verification through NADRA, NECTA, and ECIB. Farmers can register easily by sending an SMS with “PLC [space] CNIC Number” to 8070.

Livestock cards are being issued on a “first come, first served” basis. The initiative aims to improve farmers’ income, boost milk and meat production, and strengthen the agricultural economy.For more information, a helpline is available at 08000-9211.