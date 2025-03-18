CM Launches Aghosh Program For Financial, Medical Support Of Mothers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the “Aghosh” Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing medical care and financial assistance to pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age.
While inaugurating the program here on Tuesday, the CM said “A healthy mother ensures a healthy family.” She emphasized that maternal and child health is a fundamental right, and the government is committed to fulfilling its responsibility. She also announced the establishment of a toll-free helpline for women to access guidance and information.
During the briefing, authorities informed the CM that the program will initially be implemented in 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, and Lodhran. Under this initiative, pregnant women will receive financial assistance of Rs 23,000 at different stages, beginning with Rs.
2,000 upon their first registration at a health center or Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic. They will continue receiving support for medical check-ups, with a total of Rs. 6,000 allocated for regular visits. Upon childbirth at a designated health center, mothers will be given Rs. 4,000, while an additional Rs. 2,000 will be provided for the newborn’s first medical examination within 15 days of birth. To encourage birth registration, mothers will receive Rs. 5,000 for obtaining a birth certificate at the health center. The program also includes Rs. 4,000 for newborn immunization, with Rs. 2,000 granted at each immunization visit.
CM Maryam Nawaz expressed concern over the lack of healthcare access in remote areas, stating that the government resources belong to all citizens, including those in underprivileged communities.
