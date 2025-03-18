Open Menu

CM Launches Aghosh Program For Financial, Medical Support Of Mothers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CM launches Aghosh program for financial, medical support of mothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the “Aghosh” Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing medical care and financial assistance to pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age.

While inaugurating the program here on Tuesday, the CM said “A healthy mother ensures a healthy family.” She emphasized that maternal and child health is a fundamental right, and the government is committed to fulfilling its responsibility. She also announced the establishment of a toll-free helpline for women to access guidance and information.

During the briefing, authorities informed the CM that the program will initially be implemented in 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, and Lodhran. Under this initiative, pregnant women will receive financial assistance of Rs 23,000 at different stages, beginning with Rs.

2,000 upon their first registration at a health center or Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic. They will continue receiving support for medical check-ups, with a total of Rs. 6,000 allocated for regular visits. Upon childbirth at a designated health center, mothers will be given Rs. 4,000, while an additional Rs. 2,000 will be provided for the newborn’s first medical examination within 15 days of birth. To encourage birth registration, mothers will receive Rs. 5,000 for obtaining a birth certificate at the health center. The program also includes Rs. 4,000 for newborn immunization, with Rs. 2,000 granted at each immunization visit.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed concern over the lack of healthcare access in remote areas, stating that the government resources belong to all citizens, including those in underprivileged communities.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan