CM launches Agriculture Graduates Internship Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached University of Agriculture in Faisalabad to launch the biggest Agriculture Graduates Internship Program in the history of Pakistan.

According to a handout issued here, a scholarship of Rs 60,000 per month will be given to each of 1,000 agriculture graduates.

The chief minister distributed appointment letters among the successful agriculture graduates, both male and female. She also met teachers and students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

CM Maryam Nawaz went to the students and inquired them about their selection on merit.

She especially felicitated Anila Hussain who presented Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The students took selfies with the CM Punjab.

Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu also spoke at the event.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, SACM Zeeshan Malik, Talal Chaudhry, MPA Sania Ashiq and Abid Sher Ali attended the event. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Police, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information and other relevant officers were also present.