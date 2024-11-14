CM launches aqua shrimp farming internship programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday launched ‘Aqua Shrimp Farming Internship Programme’ for the youth in Punjab while young zoologists will be trained at Shrimp Farm of Fisheries Department in Muzaffargarh.

"Practical training in shrimp farming will be given to youth with degrees in Fisheries, Aquaculture and Zoology while

the interns will also get a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for 6 months.” She highlighted.

Maryam Nawaz said, that the youngsters can apply for internships online via job portal website. She added,”Shrimp farmers should benefit from worldwide demand.

” She undeescored,”More than $1 billion in foreign exchange can be earned through shrimp farming only on one lakh acres.”

The CM said,”Barren and deserted land of South Punjab will be made usable by shrimp farming.” She added,”To encourage shrimp farming, farmers and investors will be given land, concessions and necessary equipment on lease.”

She said, "10 to 20 thousand people can get employment opportunities with the promotion of shrimp farming.” She added,”Youth can gain self-employment and financial independence through shrimp farming.”