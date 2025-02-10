Open Menu

CM Launches Assistive Devices Program For Special Persons

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

CM launches assistive devices program for special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a project has been launched to provide assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

Under this unique initiative, applications are now being accepted to distribute essential equipment aimed at improving the lives of special individuals across Punjab, said a handout issued here on Monday.

As part of the program, wheelchairs will be provided free of cost to individuals with mobility impairments, ensuring ease of movement and accessibility. Additionally, hearing aids will be distributed to persons with hearing impairments, enhancing their auditory and speech abilities.

Eligible individuals can apply for these assistive devices online through the official portal (adwc.

punjab.gov.pk). Required documents include a CNIC or B-Form and a disability certificate issued by the District Disability Assessment board. Those in need of further assistance can also visit district social welfare offices or contact the dedicated helpline 1312.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that persons with disabilities are highly valuable members of society, and Punjab government is committed to their rehabilitation and well-being. She also announced that Pakistan’s first government-run Autism Center is nearing completion.

The CM highlighted the introduction of the Himmat Card, aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency for persons with disabilities, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to lead independent lives.

Recent Stories

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

11 minutes ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

26 minutes ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

41 minutes ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

2 hours ago
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

2 hours ago
 IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

3 hours ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan