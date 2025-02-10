CM Launches Assistive Devices Program For Special Persons
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a project has been launched to provide assistive devices to persons with disabilities.
Under this unique initiative, applications are now being accepted to distribute essential equipment aimed at improving the lives of special individuals across Punjab, said a handout issued here on Monday.
As part of the program, wheelchairs will be provided free of cost to individuals with mobility impairments, ensuring ease of movement and accessibility. Additionally, hearing aids will be distributed to persons with hearing impairments, enhancing their auditory and speech abilities.
Eligible individuals can apply for these assistive devices online through the official portal (adwc.
punjab.gov.pk). Required documents include a CNIC or B-Form and a disability certificate issued by the District Disability Assessment board. Those in need of further assistance can also visit district social welfare offices or contact the dedicated helpline 1312.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that persons with disabilities are highly valuable members of society, and Punjab government is committed to their rehabilitation and well-being. She also announced that Pakistan’s first government-run Autism Center is nearing completion.
The CM highlighted the introduction of the Himmat Card, aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency for persons with disabilities, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to lead independent lives.
Recent Stories
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Military Courts case; SC adjourns hearing due to absence of lawyer6 minutes ago
-
CM launches assistive devices program for special persons6 minutes ago
-
Fireworks factories raided, two held16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul16 minutes ago
-
IDWGS to mark on Feb 1116 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in accident26 minutes ago
-
District administration arrests 5 for illegal tax collection on De-tour road in Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
Cold and Dry Spell Expected in Sukkur Division26 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug peddler, recovers drugs, stolen mobile phones26 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Punjab’s EV policy held26 minutes ago
-
Illegal sugar stock of 420 bags recovered26 minutes ago
-
CPO urges citizens not to allow children to fly kites26 minutes ago