CM launches assistive devices program for special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a project has been launched to provide assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

Under this unique initiative, applications are now being accepted to distribute essential equipment aimed at improving the lives of special individuals across Punjab, said a handout issued here on Monday.

As part of the program, wheelchairs will be provided free of cost to individuals with mobility impairments, ensuring ease of movement and accessibility. Additionally, hearing aids will be distributed to persons with hearing impairments, enhancing their auditory and speech abilities.

Eligible individuals can apply for these assistive devices online through the official portal (adwc.

punjab.gov.pk). Required documents include a CNIC or B-Form and a disability certificate issued by the District Disability Assessment board. Those in need of further assistance can also visit district social welfare offices or contact the dedicated helpline 1312.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that persons with disabilities are highly valuable members of society, and Punjab government is committed to their rehabilitation and well-being. She also announced that Pakistan’s first government-run Autism Center is nearing completion.

The CM highlighted the introduction of the Himmat Card, aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency for persons with disabilities, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to lead independent lives.