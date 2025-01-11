CM Launches 'Dhi Rani Program', Distributes Gifts Among Newlyweds
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the groundbreaking 'Punjab Dhi Rani Program' at a mass wedding ceremony, held at one of Lahore's premier marriage halls on Saturday.
During the event, 51 couples were married, including five Christian brides and grooms. The chief minister expressed her heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds, saying, “Marriage is an emotional moment for both the children and their parents. I pray for your joy and happiness.” She said, “As much as your parents and you are happy, I am also your mother and feel equally happy for you.”
The CM offered her blessings, praying, “May Allah Almighty grant my daughters and sons a happy and peaceful life.”
To mark the occasion, she personally congratulated each couple, showering the brides with love and offering prayers for their prosperous matrimonial lives. In addition, she presented the newlyweds with gifts, including mattresses, cooking utensils, dinner sets, and other essential household items.
As part of the program’s initiative, CM Maryam Nawaz unveiled the ‘Dhi Rani Program Greeting Card,’ which entitles the recipient to a gift amount of Rs.
100,000. She distributed the greeting cards to the brides, adding a special personal touch to the ceremony.
Maulana Dr. Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi and Bishop Lahore Nadeem Kamran prayed for the newlyweds during the ceremony. A lunch, organised by the Social Welfare Department, was served to all participants.
The CM also took a group photo with the newlyweds and inspected the gifts being distributed.
She expressed, "I congratulate, from the core of my heart, all daughters, sons, their parents, and families for the joyous occasion of their marriages under the 'Dhi Rani Program.' May Allah Almighty always keep you happy."
Maryam Nawaz prayed "I have come here today with prayers to join in the happiness of my daughters and sons. May Allah bless you all with a prosperous and joyful life, and may you be companions in both sorrows and joys." The Punjab Dhi Rani Program marks a significant initiative in the province’s commitment to supporting young women and promoting their well-being in a socially inclusive manner, she added.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Mukhtar for making joint efforts against HCV2 minutes ago
-
Mining department orders legal action against mine owner2 minutes ago
-
CM launches 'Dhi Rani Program', distributes gifts among newlyweds2 minutes ago
-
Abducted newborn recovered, two held2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in factory explosion2 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds HMIS as revolutionary step for govt hospitals2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize massive cache of arms42 minutes ago
-
3-year-old girl killed, 5 other injured in tractor-rickshaw collision52 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DP World visits Pakistan to finalize commercial aspects of fright corridor project52 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp hold workshop for Rickshaw, Bykea drivers52 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers charged over Rs 140,000 fine1 hour ago
-
Advocate demands independent commission1 hour ago