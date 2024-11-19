CM Launches Dialysis Program
Published November 19, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the first 'Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card' in the history of Pakistan and funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs 1 million.
Over Rs. 8.5 million for dialysis and Rs. 1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease.
The CM while presiding over a special meeting to review progress on health programs and other projects, here on Tuesday, directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients. She also directed to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. It was agreed in principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.
The CM directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres. She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to closely monitor dialysis centres across the province.
The CM expressed strong indignation over the spread of AIDS in Multan and sought a report within 24 hours. She said, “Spreading of AIDS among dialysis patients is not only regrettable but also shameful. Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable and it should continue.
”
It was apprised during the briefing that patients from other provinces are also benefiting from free dialysis facility. Free medicines from Punjab are being provided to Sindh, Balochistan and other areas.
It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.
The CM directed to appoint the head of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha, was presented. She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital. She directed to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients. She directed to impart latest training to the specialist doctors and master trainers should be appointed.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Health, Finance, CEO IDAP and other relevant officials were also present.
