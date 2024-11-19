Open Menu

CM Launches Dialysis Program

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CM launches dialysis program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the first 'Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card' in the history of Pakistan and funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs 1 million.

Over Rs. 8.5 million for dialysis and Rs. 1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease.

The CM while presiding over a special meeting to review progress on health programs and other projects, here on Tuesday, directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients. She also directed to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. It was agreed in principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.

The CM directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres. She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to closely monitor dialysis centres across the province.

The CM expressed strong indignation over the spread of AIDS in Multan and sought a report within 24 hours. She said, “Spreading of AIDS among dialysis patients is not only regrettable but also shameful. Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable and it should continue.

It was apprised during the briefing that patients from other provinces are also benefiting from free dialysis facility. Free medicines from Punjab are being provided to Sindh, Balochistan and other areas.

It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.

The CM directed to appoint the head of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha, was presented. She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital. She directed to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients. She directed to impart latest training to the specialist doctors and master trainers should be appointed.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Health, Finance, CEO IDAP and other relevant officials were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology AIDS Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Sargodha Progress Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

4 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

5 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

6 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

7 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

19 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan