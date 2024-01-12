CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program

As an important step towards good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday launched a Digital Dashboard under the "Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" Initiative for real-time monitoring of provincial departments, and other public service delivery outlets at divisional and district levels

A ceremony, for launching the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dashboard, was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, which was attended by Caretaker Provincial Ministers Syed Masood Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engr Ahmed Jan, Dr Najeeb Ullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials.

As per details, alongside live monitoring of public service delivery centers across the province, the performance of provincial departments, district administrations, and police departments will be assessed through the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dashboard daily.

Moreover, keeping in view the public service delivery of government entities, 27 key performance indicators (KPIs) including Blocked Khewats, Demarcation Cases, Pending Mutation cases, revenue collection and retrieval of state land have been identified for district administrations while Nine KPISs including actions against drug peddlers, street crimes, murders, and theft cases have been identified for Police.

Furthermore, in the first phase KPIs have also been identified for different provincial departments including Health, Home and Tribal Affairs, Excise and Narcotics Control, Local Government, Energy and Power, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals, Relief and Rehabilitation and Public Health Engineering.

Addressing the ceremony, the Caretaker Chief Minister lauded the efforts of cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and his entire team for materializing this flagship project in an effective and timely manner.

Touching upon the major initiatives being taken under the “Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program” he said that zero tolerance against corruption, maintaining law & order, good governance, improving public service delivery, human resource export strategy, holding Khuli Kachehries, addressing public complaints and action against narcotics and encroachments are amongst the important components of the program. Besides monitoring of patwar khanas, police stations, and other public service outlets are also a part of this program.

Responding to the questions of the media on this occasion, the Chief Minister made it clear that due to insufficient job opportunities within the country, the caretaker provincial government has devised its Human Capital Export Strategy, under which youth of this province would be imparted with crash courses in different fields and sent abroad for employment.

In response to a question regarding general elections, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is fully committed to peacefully holding upcoming general elections, adding that the government will extend every possible support within the available resources in this regard.

Responding to another question, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that keeping in view the current financial situation of the province, the funding issue of merged districts especially the matter of NFC share has been taken up with the caretaker Prime Minister.

He said the Prime Minister has constituted a committee headed by the secretary finance division to resolve this long-standing issue. The Chief Minister hoped that the situation would improve shortly with the cooperation of the Caretaker Prime Minister.