CM launches environment protection force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the creation of Pakistan’s first-ever and unique Environment Protection Force, here on Wednesday.

She attended the first passing-out parade of the Environment Protection Force, and launched the Environmental Approval Management System (EAMS) and Emission Testing System (ETS) for vehicles. After going through checking under the Emission Test System, the CM also got affixed the first ETS sticker to her vehicle. She also hoisted the flag of the Environment Protection Authority.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb brief the CM on the objectives and structure of the Environment Protection Force, emphasising the importance of the initiatives in combating environmental challenges through innovation and technology.

The Environment Protection Force comprises multiple specialized units, each designed to tackle specific environmental threats. An electric bike squad will serve as an eco-friendly response team for rapid deployment in urban areas. The Green Squad will focus on anti-plastic drives, dust suppression, and dengue control, while the Blue Squad is tasked with protecting water bodies. The Black Squad will monitor vehicle emissions and control toxic fumes.

In industrial zones and healthcare facilities, the Red Squad will ensure the safe handling and disposal of hazardous substances. Meanwhile, the Hawk Eye Squad—equipped with 360-degree surveillance vehicles and 11 advanced thermal drones—will provide round-the-clock monitoring, including night-time environmental surveillance. The Urban Patrolling and Vigilance Squad will target environmental hazards in densely populated areas.

A dedicated Brick Kiln Squad, operating on eight specially equipped double-cabin vehicles, will monitor emissions from brick kilns. The Anti-Plastic and Dust Squad will work to eliminate plastic waste and control air pollution from dust. In addition, the Point Source Pollution Monitoring Squad will identify and monitor major sources of environmental pollutants.

Air quality will be rigorously tracked using a mobile Air Quality Monitoring Station, ensuring real-time assessment and data-driven response to pollution levels in various districts.

Following the formal proceedings, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the young recruits of the Environment Protection Force, appreciating their enthusiasm and encouraging them to serve with dedication as the vanguard of Pakistan’s green future.