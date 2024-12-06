CM launches free solar panel scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the purpose of the free solar panel scheme is to offer lasting relief to the public from the burden of expensive electricity.

While formally inaugurating the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme for 100,000 consumers in Punjab here on Friday, she said that Punjab consumers can apply under the scheme via SMS or online portal from today.

The CM said earlier 7.3 million consumers of Punjab benefited from the subsidy of Rs.14 per unit, adding that public resources will be spent only for the public convenience and relief.

Earlier, the Provincial Secretary Energy briefed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the free solar panel scheme, under which, 100,000 solar systems will be installed over a period of one year. He added solar systems will be given free to electricity consumers of the province who consume up to 200 units per month.

The CM was briefed that 52,019 consumers who consume 100 units per month will be given free 550-watt solar systems, while consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will be given free 1100-watt solar system.

She was apprised that to register under the CM Free Solar Panel Scheme, one can visit the online portal "cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk. Consumers of Punjab can also register for the scheme by sending an SMS to 8800. Verification will be done using the reference number and CNIC number mentioned on the monthly bill of the consumers. A computerized ballotting will be conducted to ensure transparency in the Scheme. She was also briefed that a helpline will also be established to support and guide the consumers who will get free solar systems.

To protect the solar panel and inverter from theft, the solar panel and inverter will be linked to the computerized CNIC of the consumer. Installing 100,000 solar systems in Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons. Free solar panel scheme will also reduce the burden of subsidy on the Federal government.