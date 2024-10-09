Open Menu

CM Launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the CM Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program, aiming to enhance environmental stewardship among the youth.

At the event, she inaugurated Pakistan's first smog hotline, "1373," and directed that 1 percent of development project funds be allocated for tree planting initiatives.

During her address, the CM announced an increase in the honorarium for interns from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, emphasizing the need for job security for the interns post-program. She stated that environmental internships should not just be seen as opportunities but as a vital responsibility for fostering a greener Punjab.

She highlighted the significance of collective action against smog, advocating for collaboration between Pakistan and Indian Punjab, noting that smog will end not by merely pressing a button. The CM urged educational institutions to integrate smog awareness into their curricula from October 15 to November 15.

The CM criticized past negligence in environmental management and stressed the importance of treating the environment as a shared responsibility across Pakistan.

She reported that measures against animal cruelty have been intensified, reflecting a commitment to humane practices.

Addressing air quality issues, she outlined ongoing efforts to combat smog, including surveillance of industrial emissions and proactive measures against pollution from brick kilns and fat-melting factories. She also emphasized that sustainable infrastructure development is crucial for national progress.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared insights into new environmental initiatives, including a vehicle inspection system and comprehensive climate change plans. She reaffirmed Punjab's leadership role in addressing climate challenges.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Kazim Pirzada, Ramesh Singh Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other officials were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Vehicle Job Maryam Aurangzeb Progress October November Event From

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 hour ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

4 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

5 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

5 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

6 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

7 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan