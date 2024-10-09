CM Launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the CM Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program, aiming to enhance environmental stewardship among the youth.
At the event, she inaugurated Pakistan's first smog hotline, "1373," and directed that 1 percent of development project funds be allocated for tree planting initiatives.
During her address, the CM announced an increase in the honorarium for interns from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, emphasizing the need for job security for the interns post-program. She stated that environmental internships should not just be seen as opportunities but as a vital responsibility for fostering a greener Punjab.
She highlighted the significance of collective action against smog, advocating for collaboration between Pakistan and Indian Punjab, noting that smog will end not by merely pressing a button. The CM urged educational institutions to integrate smog awareness into their curricula from October 15 to November 15.
The CM criticized past negligence in environmental management and stressed the importance of treating the environment as a shared responsibility across Pakistan.
She reported that measures against animal cruelty have been intensified, reflecting a commitment to humane practices.
Addressing air quality issues, she outlined ongoing efforts to combat smog, including surveillance of industrial emissions and proactive measures against pollution from brick kilns and fat-melting factories. She also emphasized that sustainable infrastructure development is crucial for national progress.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared insights into new environmental initiatives, including a vehicle inspection system and comprehensive climate change plans. She reaffirmed Punjab's leadership role in addressing climate challenges.
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Kazim Pirzada, Ramesh Singh Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other officials were also present in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..9 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate9 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list9 minutes ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit9 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima directs PSEB to enhance capacity9 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC check post19 minutes ago
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary29 minutes ago
-
Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy29 minutes ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education29 minutes ago
-
Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told29 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary29 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporte ..29 minutes ago