CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the CM Internship Climate Resilient Leadership Program, aiming to enhance environmental stewardship among the youth.

At the event, she inaugurated Pakistan's first smog hotline, "1373," and directed that 1 percent of development project funds be allocated for tree planting initiatives.

During her address, the CM announced an increase in the honorarium for interns from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, emphasizing the need for job security for the interns post-program. She stated that environmental internships should not just be seen as opportunities but as a vital responsibility for fostering a greener Punjab.

She highlighted the significance of collective action against smog, advocating for collaboration between Pakistan and Indian Punjab, noting that smog will end not by merely pressing a button. The CM urged educational institutions to integrate smog awareness into their curricula from October 15 to November 15.

The CM criticized past negligence in environmental management and stressed the importance of treating the environment as a shared responsibility across Pakistan.

She reported that measures against animal cruelty have been intensified, reflecting a commitment to humane practices.

Addressing air quality issues, she outlined ongoing efforts to combat smog, including surveillance of industrial emissions and proactive measures against pollution from brick kilns and fat-melting factories. She also emphasized that sustainable infrastructure development is crucial for national progress.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared insights into new environmental initiatives, including a vehicle inspection system and comprehensive climate change plans. She reaffirmed Punjab's leadership role in addressing climate challenges.

