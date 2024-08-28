CM Launches Internship Program For Youth’s Bright Future
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ for bright
future of the youth.
Youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private sector institutions.
The CM said “We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner. Young people! step up, bright future awaits you.”
The CM said that 6,000 internships spanning over six months duration will be offered In Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 doing their internship period. In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years, she informed.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'24 minutes ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor34 minutes ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa34 minutes ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan34 minutes ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted54 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation1 hour ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister1 hour ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts1 hour ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)1 hour ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago