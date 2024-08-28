Open Menu

CM Launches Internship Program For Youth’s Bright Future

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ for bright

future of the youth.

Youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private sector institutions.

The CM said “We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner. Young people! step up, bright future awaits you.”

The CM said that 6,000 internships spanning over six months duration will be offered In Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 doing their internship period. In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years, she informed.

