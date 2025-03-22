CM Launches IT & Digital Skills Training For 27,000 Rural Women
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a groundbreaking step toward the economic empowerment of rural women by launching Punjab’s first comprehensive IT and digital skills training programme.
Under this initiative, 27,000 rural women will receive scholarships during their online training, along with desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices upon completion.
The Punjab Skills Development Department (PSDF) will provide six months of online training, and rural women can apply from home through the official website (psdf.org.pk). The program will cover IT, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design, freelancing, remote work, data entry, office automation, and cybersecurity.
Upon completion, participants will receive certification and job placement support.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that the initiative will allow rural women to start freelancing, establish tech firms, or run online businesses from home, removing traditional barriers of distance and mobility. She added, “Through IT and digital technology, we will economically empower women, enabling them to lead Punjab’s digital revolution.”
The chief minister noted that digital education will not only enhance employment opportunities but also promote gender equality, reduce economic disparity, and integrate rural women into the global IT market. She added, “Technology education will not just be a skill—it will be a tool for rural women to shape their own bright future.”
