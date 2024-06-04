Open Menu

CM Launches Kisan Card To Facilitate Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM launches Kisan Card to facilitate farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated the registration process for the Kisan Card, underscoring her commitment to boosting the productivity and prosperity of farmers.

Under the project, agricultural loans worth Rs 300 billion will be given to farmers annually. 500,000 farmers in Punjab, owning up to 12.5 acres of agriculture land, will be able to benefit from the project.

The CM informed that in order to apply for the card, land must be registered in Land Record Center, and the mobile SIM must be registered against applicant’s own ID card number.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs 150,000 for one crop season using Kisan Card.

” Farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs with the card. Identity card of the farmer will be verified by NADRA, and it will be ensured that the applicant is not a defaulter of any financial institution.

The CM said the farmer will return the easy installments of interest-free loan within six months. She highlighted that after paying off the loan, the farmer will be eligible to get a loan again for the next crop.

Maryam Nawaz said for registration, applicants can send PKC (Space) ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Mobile Agriculture Buy From Billion

Recent Stories

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

17 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

42 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

17 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan