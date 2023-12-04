Open Menu

CM Launches One-window Operation, Unveils Business Facilitation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first-ever one-window operation to streaming the services of investors here on Monday

Under one roof, 20 provincial and Federal departments now facilitate a swift system, issuing 106 NOCs within a remarkable 15 days.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by the CM, Provincial cabinet, and Consul Generals of China and Turkiye marked the official commencement of the business Facilitation Center, also launching its online system.

Chief Minister Naqvi, during the inspection of the center, emphasized the need for expediting NOC issuance to 15 days, down from 30, and sought plans for a 10-day timeline for overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors. Key departments including LDA, TEPA, WASA, among others, will issue NOCs, registrations, and certificates, providing a significant boost to investors and industrialists.

Expressing appreciation for the center's facilities, the CM acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Department of Industries and Lahore Chambers of Commerce in its establishment.

He highlighted the center's importance in providing a one-window operation similar to the Police Service Center.

Naqvi committed to replicating the success, announcing plans to establish five more Business Facilitation Centers within 30 days in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan. He emphasized that the Business Facilitation Center aims to serve not only Lahore but also other cities.

The CM emphasized the need for vigilance from businesses and investors in monitoring and identifying potential issues within the Business Facilitation Center.

Consul Generals of Turkiye and China, Durmus Bastug and Zhao Shiren, participated in the event, expressing their appreciation for the center.

The event was attended by provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Nasir, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Advisor Kunwar Dilshad, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries, and other officials. Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer and Secretary Industries provided a comprehensive briefing on the One Window Operation.

