Open Menu

CM Launches Online Learning Driving License App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

CM launches online learning driving license App

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially launched the online learning driving license app at his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially launched the online learning driving license app at his office here on Monday.

The CM appreciated Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) and IG police for their efforts in this regard.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, the CM highlighted the convenience it brings, allowing applicants to effortlessly secure learning driving licenses online from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, he noted that the Punjab government is extending its support by providing facilities for obtaining learning driving licenses at patrolling posts, service centers, and the front desks of police stations.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG police, ACS, chairman PITB and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Technology Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab From

Recent Stories

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

17 minutes ago
 HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circula ..

HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of Energy/Power Sector

19 minutes ago
 Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage ..

Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage as maintainable

19 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant poli ..

UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant policy vote

19 minutes ago
 Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt cas ..

Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt case referred to full bench

19 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chich ..

Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi', adjoining areas

19 minutes ago
Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack ..

Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack of continuity of policies: Bu ..

24 minutes ago
 Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'b ..

Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'blended learning centre'

24 minutes ago
 Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in i ..

Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in investment

16 minutes ago
 Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Departmen ..

Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Department

16 minutes ago
 Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting ..

Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting youth towards positive activi ..

16 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on ..

PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan