CM Launches Pilot Project To Make Lahore Best Eco-friendly City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached LDA Avenue-1 to launch a pilot project to make Lahore the best eco-friendly residential city.

She inaugurated LDA Avenue-1 Central Park, covering an area of 87 canals, and planted a sapling there. LDA DG Tahir Farooq briefed the CM about the Central Park Project, upgraded LDA Enforcement Squad and other related issues. She was briefed that in LDA Avenue-1 Society, innovative steps have been taken to protect and beautify the environment. The Central Park of LDA Avenue-1, a pilot model park, is a major step in this direction. It was also briefed that a jogging track, walkways, kids play area, open gym and badminton court; besides a cafeteria, mosque and rose garden have been established in LDA Avenue-1 Central Park.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed that apart from LDA Avenue-1 Central Park, solar streetlights have also been installed on walkways.

Moreover, specific vending points have been set up for the purchase of food items. Arrangements for rainwater harvesting and cycling have also been made. A model cemetery has been built there. The chief minister was apprised that the LDA enforcement squad is being supplied with new uniform, equipment and machinery. She visited vending points of LDA Avenue-1, where fruits and vegetables were available for sale on clean and newly designed carts. “It's a good arrangement, but I will come and check again sometime,” the CM said.

The CM also inspected the LDA upgraded enforcement squad. She gave keys of new bikes to the enforcement squad. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary and other relevant senior officers were also present.

