CM launches portal to address public grievances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday has formally launched the "Akhteyar Awam Ka" portal to address public grievances.

The portal, accessible 24/7, allows citizens to register complaints, suggestions, and feedback. It features real-time tracking and monitoring, ensuring swift resolution of issues.

Complaints will be tracked and monitored in real-time through the same portal. Overseas Pakistanis will also be able to register their issues/complaints on this portal.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandaopur in a statement said that the objective of launching the ‘Akhteyar Awam Ka’ portal is the immediate resolution of public issues.

The ‘Akhteyar Awam Ka’ portal will not only serve as an integrated system for resolving public grievances but also function as an effective communication channel between the government and the public.

He said that the portal will help increase public trust in the government and promote a positive public perception of government initiatives.

Chief Minister said that better governance is not possible without establishing communication between the government and the public.

He said that public should assist the government in ensuring the quality of development projects and the delivery of services, Ali Amin Gandapur stated.

He said that citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis, can register their complaints on this portal for their issues to be resolved, adding that no complaint will be closed until the complainant is satisfied.

He added that 99-point public agenda has also been given to the civil administration, adding that merged districts are our priority, and we are holding jirgas to resolve their issues.

Chief Minister said that closure of illegal mining in the merged districts is intended to provide mining opportunities to local residents.

He said that in areas where security clearance has been given, people will be resettled. He also announced removing unnecessary checkpoints in the merged districts to avoid inconveniencing the public. Chief Minister said that funds have been released to reactivate outsourced hospitals in the merged districts.