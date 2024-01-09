Open Menu

CM Launches Program To Provide 26k Electric Bikes, Rickshaws Without Interest

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 08:12 PM

In a historic move, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi launched a groundbreaking program, providing 26 thousand electric bikes and electric rickshaws on favorable terms without interest - a first in Pakistan's history

Mohsin Naqvi extended a special invitation to Mr. Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China, and Ms. Kirstin K. Hawkins, Consul General of America, personally expressing gratitude for their attendance.

During the event, the chief minister took keen interest in the exhibition of electric bikes and rickshaws, commending their quality. He even rode in an electric rickshaw and experienced firsthand the showcased electric vehicles.

Describing the interest-free initiative as the "first drop of rain", Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of transitioning towards electric vehicles to provide a clean environment for the new generation and extend lives by a decade.

He applauded the Bank of Punjab for its support in facilitating the interest-free distribution of electric motorbikes and rickshaws.

The chief minister inspected the displayed electric motorbikes, rickshaws, and vehicles, inquiring about their cost and durability.

Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad lauded Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's unwavering commitment to public service, citing the exceptional dedication of the Chief Minister and his cabinet, who refrain from receiving benefits or salaries. Mohsin Naqvi personally covers the expenses of his office.

Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren and Consul General of America Kirstin K. Hawkins congratulated Mohsin Naqvi for initiating the environmentally friendly program of providing electric bikes and electric rickshaws.

