CM launches programs for special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, introduced a series of initiatives to support children with disabilities across the province.

Following the health screening of 40,000 special children, various medical conditions have been identified, and she has directed authorities to ensure free treatment for affected students. In a first for Punjab, a facial recognition system has been introduced for student attendance in special education institutions. Additionally, she approved the ‘Special People Employment Program’ to provide career opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

To further support these children, a ‘Rising Star Card’ program has been approved, along with the introduction of a packed meal program to ensure proper nutrition. A special ‘Eidi Program’ has also been launched for students with disabilities, and nine electric buses have been approved to facilitate school transportation.

The CM emphasized the importance of regular performance audits, instructing that special education centers be evaluated every six months. She also directed the Special Assistant to CM (SACM) and the Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) to maintain constant contact with parents. Security measures will be enhanced with increased CCTV coverage in schools, centers, and transport services.

For the first time, the special education budget has been ‘Ring-Fenced’ to ensure dedicated funding.

The CM directed steps to create an external examination system for children with disabilities. To improve educational and vocational training, she called for the outsourcing of clinical psychologists and speech therapists and instructed a review of hiring foreign experts. An enrollment and awareness campaign will also be launched to encourage more children to join special education institutions.

During a briefing, SACM on Special Education Sania Ashiq Jabeen revealed that 6,500 mentally challenged children have been categorized, and a new syllabus has been developed to meet their educational needs.

A digital smart room will be set up in each district’s Special Education Centre of Excellence, where visually and hearing-impaired children will be taught through touchscreen technology. A vocational training center will be established in every district to equip children with employable skills. Special efforts are being made to support early autism diagnosis, as early detection in children as young as three years old significantly improves treatment outcomes.

On the Chief Minister’s direction, a monitoring system has been implemented in the Special Education Department. A new syllabus for hearing-impaired children has been developed, with sign language officially included. A Special Education Information System and a helpline (1162) have also been introduced, along with a mobile app for easier access to resources. The number of special students currently enrolled in Punjab stands at 39,085, including 14,567 female students, with institutions catering to hearing-impaired, physically disabled, blind, autism-affected, and slow learners.

Twelve autism units have been established in special education centers, while 27 divisional public schools now house autism centers. Twenty-eight special education schools across the province are being upgraded as ‘Maryam Nawaz Center of Excellence for Special Education.’ New buildings for government special education centers have been completed in Vehari, Lodhran, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Mianwali. To ensure continuous monitoring and safety, 3,450 CCTV cameras are being installed in special education centers. For the first time at the provincial level, a dedicated control room will be established for special education centers.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that it is the government’s firm resolve to bring meaningful and positive change in the lives of special children. She emphasized that caring for special children is a fundamental duty of a welfare state.