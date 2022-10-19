CM launches Punjab dementia plan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched the first Punjab dementia plan saying that international data about this disease is alarming.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented the Punjab dementia plan book to the chief minister at a function held at CM Office.

The chief minister said dementia disease is also spreading in the country however elderly persons could not feel it.

With increasing age, memory goes away due to dementia, he added.

Punjab is the first province where a dementia plan has been introduced with the support of WHO, he said, adding, currently, there are about four lakh dementia patients in Pakistan and the number is increasing. The worrying thing is that 90% of dementia patients are not diagnosed, he added.

Parvez Elahi observed that adequate measures are needed to treat dementia so that the patient and the affected family could be supported.