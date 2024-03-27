CM Launches Safety Wire Guard Campaign
Published March 27, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Safety Wire Guard installation campaign to save the citizens from the bloody string under the "Safe Punjab" program, here on Wednesday.
The CM launched the campaign at Police Khidmat Markaz Abshar and directed the traffic police to ensure implementation on the Safety Wire installation. She distributed safety wires among the citizens to save them from the hazards of metal string and directed motor bike riders not to remove safety wire guard from their motorcycles.
The CM also visited the Abshar Khidmat Markaz, inspected various counters and reviewed the self -operating system.
She met with the citizens present at the Abshar Khidmat Markaz and inquired from them about the provision of facilities.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar gave a briefing to the CM about the safety wires. She apprised that crackdown against the persons involved in the bloody metal string sport and kite-flying is ongoing.
The CM was informed during the briefing that challans would not be imposed due to absence of safety wires on the motor bikes as it is highly essential for the protection of people.
Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, IG Police, CCPO, AIG Traffic and other officials were also present.
