CM launches SMART environment protection force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched Pakistan’s first-ever SMART Environment Protection Force in Punjab, a landmark initiative aimed at improving environmental governance and ensuring a cleaner, greener future.

In her message shared on the social media platform ‘X’, the CM described the launch as a “milestone in Punjab’s journey toward environmental improvement.” She termed the establishment of the SMART Environment Protection Force a bold and visionary step towards addressing environmental challenges through innovation and technology.

Equipped with drone surveillance, real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors, and mobile laboratories, the SMART Force will strengthen enforcement and monitoring across key environmental sectors. Special squads have been constituted to regulate critical areas such as industry, water, plastic, agriculture, transport, and fuel.

The Smart Environment Force is committed to ensuring prompt response, effective implementation, and continuous improvement in Punjab’s air quality, she said. She congratulated the Minister for Environment, Secretary of the Environment Protection Department (EPD), Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and their teams for bringing her vision to life.

CM Maryam Nawaz further emphasized that strong institutional reforms, stakeholder collaboration, and active citizen participation are vital for achieving long-term environmental sustainability in Punjab. “Let us all pledge to strive wholeheartedly for the protection of our environment and play our part in mitigating the hazards of pollution through lasting solutions,” she urged.