CM Launches Special Livestock Package For Layyah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:13 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special package has been launched in Layyah district to support cattle farmers, including provisions for widowed and low-income women.
According to Dr. Tariq Gadara, Additional Director of Livestock in Layyah, the Livestock Card program will offer free distribution of cows and buffaloes to poor and widowed women, helping them achieve financial independence through livestock ownership. Additionally, livestock farmers can now access interest-free loans to raise 5 to 10 calves or young bulls, with a loan amount of Rs. 27,000 per calf designated for feed expenses.
This interest-free loan is available for those raising a minimum of five and a maximum of ten calves, and repayment to the Bank of Punjab is required in the fifth month of the loan term.
The Livestock Card also ensures continued access to financial aid for eligible farmers.
Farmers interested in applying can obtain the Livestock Card by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8070 from a SIM registered in their name. After verification, eligible applicants will be notified via SMS or by the Livestock Department.
A second scheme aims to distribute cows and buffaloes free of cost to widowed women below the age of 55, empowering them to support their families. The Livestock Department has
