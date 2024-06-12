Open Menu

CM Launches Traffic Response Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Traffic Response Unit

in order to improve the flow of traffic in the city at the earliest.

The CM directed to remove carriages obstructing traffic flow and to provide alternative place for carriages.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected Traffic Response Unit bike, talked to warden, inquired about training and other issues. She observed the message to be delivered through public address in case of a traffic jam.

The CM was briefed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar that Special Traffic Response Unit would reach the traffic jam area on 15 call. A special unit of 50 heavy bikes and 100 wardens will take immediate action to clear the traffic. The Traffic Response Unit has been given special training for one month besides a first aid course by Red Crescent.

The CM was informed that public address system and first aid box would also be installed on each motorcycle, and the traffic warden will also record through a special camera.

Later, the CM chaired a special meeting on traffic management in which enforcement of Intelligence Traffic Signal Management System in Lahore was reviewed. She directed to improve the flow of traffic in Lahore at the earliest.

The chief minister also directed to conduct an effective awareness campaign on lane restrictions for rickshaws and motorbikes, in order to ensure line discipline in any case. She gave directions to carry out effective and sustainable planning for the elimination of encroachments on roads, and directed to restore screens installed for traffic guidance.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, CCPO Bilal Kamiana, officials of TEPA, Safe City and other relevant departments were also present.

