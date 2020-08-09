CM launches Tree Plantation Drives at Regi Lalma, Baacha Khan Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Sunday formally launched Tree Plantation Drives by planting saplings at Regi Lalma Town and Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Tiger Force Tree Plantation Drive at Regi Lalma Town Peshawar, the Chief Minister said that we are striving to make the province green in line with Green Pakistan Initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Appreciating the sentiments of people participated in the drive particularly enthusiasm of Tiger Force, he said that tree plantation was not a new initiative for government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people as more than 1.2 billion trees had already been planted in the province during last five years which has been acknowledged all over the world.

The Chief Minister said that plantation is in full swing in the province; however, he stated that participation of Tiger Force in Tree Plantation Drive was highly admirable and we would take full advantage of their potential not only in plantation but in other projects initiated for well being of the people.

Earlier, briefing the Chief Minister about Tree Planting Drive, the Airport Manager Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbassi told that in the light of Prime Minister's directives, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has initiated Green Pakistan Plantation Drive under which saplings are being planted on airports.

Green belt project at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar would be completed within a month time whereas plantation drive during current season would continue at Saidu Sharif Airport, Bannu Airport, Parachinar Airport and D.I.Khan Airport under which 3000 trees would be planted.

Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, MPA Pir Fida, Secretary Forest, Commissioner Peshawar, officials of local government department, PDA and other relevant departments, Tiger Force and large number of people attended the ceremony and participated in the Tree Plantation.

It merits a mention here that on Tiger Force Day, tree plantation drives have been held at 853 sites of the province under which 1 million saplings only in Peshawar division whereas more than 2.5 million saplings have been planted in the rest of province. Members of provincial cabinet, senators and MPAs led the plantation drives in their Constituencies.