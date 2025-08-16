Open Menu

CM Launches Veterinary Internship Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of Punjab’s first-ever comprehensive veterinary internship program, creating opportunities for 1,000 veterinary graduates and para-veterinarians across the province.

A budget of Rs. 600 million has been allocated for the initiative, under which veterinary graduates (DVM degree holders) will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000, while para-vets and livestock assistants will be paid Rs. 40,000 per month during their internship, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Graduates with a DVM degree recognized by the Higher education Commission, as well as candidates who have completed a two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD), are eligible to apply through the official portal www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk.

The CM said that special quotas have been allocated for Veterinary Assistants, AI Technicians, and Lab Assistants in all 36 districts of Punjab, ensuring equitable opportunities.

She emphasized that the program would not only provide hands-on training and practical exposure to young professionals but also deliver animal healthcare and consultation services to farmers at their doorstep. “The purpose of the initiative is to promote and develop livestock in Punjab, strengthen the dairy sector, and create skilled manpower,” Maryam Nawaz said. She noted that enhanced milk and meat production would also contribute to boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

The chief minister said, “We want to take full advantage of Punjab’s livestock potential and make the province a hub of livestock and dairy development. We stand with farmers today and will continue to support them in the future.”

