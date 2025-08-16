CM Launches Veterinary Internship Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of Punjab’s first-ever comprehensive veterinary internship program, creating opportunities for 1,000 veterinary graduates and para-veterinarians across the province.
A budget of Rs. 600 million has been allocated for the initiative, under which veterinary graduates (DVM degree holders) will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000, while para-vets and livestock assistants will be paid Rs. 40,000 per month during their internship, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
Graduates with a DVM degree recognized by the Higher education Commission, as well as candidates who have completed a two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD), are eligible to apply through the official portal www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk.
The CM said that special quotas have been allocated for Veterinary Assistants, AI Technicians, and Lab Assistants in all 36 districts of Punjab, ensuring equitable opportunities.
She emphasized that the program would not only provide hands-on training and practical exposure to young professionals but also deliver animal healthcare and consultation services to farmers at their doorstep. “The purpose of the initiative is to promote and develop livestock in Punjab, strengthen the dairy sector, and create skilled manpower,” Maryam Nawaz said. She noted that enhanced milk and meat production would also contribute to boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.
The chief minister said, “We want to take full advantage of Punjab’s livestock potential and make the province a hub of livestock and dairy development. We stand with farmers today and will continue to support them in the future.”
Recent Stories
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP Muzaffargarh holds open court to address public grievances5 minutes ago
-
Vanishing honey: Swat’s beekeepers caught in climate’s crosshairs5 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of 2 children5 minutes ago
-
CM launches veterinary internship program6 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding fares reduction held6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM telephones GB Governor, KPK govt, expresses sorrow over flood situation35 minutes ago
-
"DI Khan Floods:CM Gandapur to Oversee Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Areas"35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab lays foundation stone of development projects in Korangi36 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai46 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for isolated places in cities including Karachi46 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator urges all political parties to support relief activities in flood-affected areas46 minutes ago