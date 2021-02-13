CM launches welfare oriented projects for people

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has launched many welfare oriented projects for the well being of the people.

Bait ul Maal funds had been enhanced to ensure financial assistance of large number of the poor people, Provincial Minister for Bait ul Maal and Social Welfare, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this after visiting DHQ Hospital and Social Welfare Department here.

He was accompanied by DC Ali Anan Qamar and Deputy Director Social Welfare Attock Haseeb Ahmad.

The minister said , the government launched many welfare projects for the special persons and skilled people and the benefits of the projects were reaching to people.

He said that the condition of shelter homes was being made better to facilitate maximum people.

The minister said that Social Welfare ministry had signed MOUs with private sector under which ten thousand people would be made skilled and said that initially the project was being launched in Lahore and Attock and gradually the project would be launched in all the 36 districts of the province . He said , during the coming years, 0.7 million job opportunities would be created in different sectors.